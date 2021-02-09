Andy Hurley Named Agenus Chief Commercial Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (AGEN) - Get Report, an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the appointment of Andy Hurley as its Chief Commercial Officer.

"We welcome Andy Hurley as we transition into a commercial stage company with a robust research and clinical pipeline," said Garo Armen, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. "Andy's experience and passion in successfully commercializing biopharmaceutical agents and his excitement about our portfolio made him a natural fit to join our team."

"I am excited to join Agenus, one of the true pioneers in immuno-oncology, to lead the efforts for its first potential commercial product launch and to help determine the optimal commercial path for Agenus' vast and differentiated pipeline," said Andy Hurley, Chief Commercial Officer at Agenus. "I am excited about the potential of balstilimab alone and in combination with Agenus' other novel candidates, like AGEN1181, to bring potentially life-altering therapies to patients."

Andy brings to Agenus three decades of international experience as a strategic commercial leader at large and small biopharmaceutical companies. He joins Agenus from his most recent role as the Senior Vice President at Syneos Health. Before Syneos Health, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Ocular Therapeutix where he was hired to pivot the organization from an R&D company to a fully integrated commercial company. Andy also held executive leadership roles at Sunovion, Dyax, and Forest Pharmaceuticals. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Studies from the University of Vermont.

About Agenus Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding commercialization and the anticipated commercial launch of Agenus' candidates, as well as their therapeutic potential. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

