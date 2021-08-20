Androvett Earns No. 1 PR Firm Honors In Houston And Dallas

DALLAS and HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers of Texas Lawyer magazine have named Androvett the No. 1 communications firm in the Dallas and Houston legal markets in the magazine's "Best of 2021" reader survey. This is the ninth consecutive year Androvett has earned "Best PR Firm" honors in the annual survey.

"Powered by the dynamic regional economy, Texas has emerged as one of the strongest, fastest-growing and most innovative legal markets in the world. We're proud to have helped law firms plant a flag in this market and leverage their existing assets, find their voice and reach their audiences," said Mike Androvett, firm founder, president and CEO.

Established in 1995, Androvett is a full-service agency providing public relations, marketing, advertising and digital expertise to the legal industry, professional services firms and others in the business community. In 2021, the firm opened a third Texas office to serve the growing Austin market.

"We've seen the evolution of legal communications firsthand," said Chief Operating Officer Scott Parks. "New tools are emerging on a daily basis, allowing firms to spread their messages to broad audiences, at the granular targeted level, and everywhere in between."

The complete "Best of 2021" awards will be published in September as part of a special edition of Texas Lawyer, the longest-running legal publication in the state.

" Texas Lawyer has covered the legal industry for generations and has a savvy and knowledgeable audience. It's a special honor that sophisticated readers place our firm at the top of the list," said Mark Annick, Androvett's vice president of news and public relations.

In addition to traditional PR, litigation-related communications, crisis communications, and marketing, the firm offers a full pallet of tools for an evolving digital, web and social media communications landscape.

"There are so many high-quality professional services firms and talented lawyers in the market that it's critical for firms to differentiate themselves," said Zack McKamie, Androvett's vice president of marketing. "A strategic communications plan is key to achieving this. We've assembled a nimble team that can develop award-winning creative concepts and smart solutions to help our clients reach their goals."

Pat Rafferty, Androvett's director of marketing and advertising, agreed: "Legal marketing has matured to the point that firms are really embracing creativity and opening up to new approaches to reaching their audience. We're seeing firms get noticed by really stepping out and expressing their brand."

The pandemic shutdown has also changed the communications and marketing terrain, noted Bria Burk, Androvett's director of digital marketing.

"This has caused law firms to rethink their approach to marketing and in many cases go all-in on digital," she said. "The push to remote work has really accelerated the legal industry's embrace of digital channels and operations."

In addition to its string of No. 1 honors, Androvett was inducted into the Texas Lawyer Hall of Fame in 2016.

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 26 th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

