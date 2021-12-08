Andria Samis Appointed Program Director Of National Newspaper Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Governors of the National Newspaper Awards (NNAs) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andria Samis as the organization's next Program Director, effective July 1, 2022.

Samis will replace Sharon Hockin, who is stepping down at the end of the organization's current fiscal year next June. Samis joins Bev Wake, who earlier was appointed the NNAs' next Executive Director, also effective July 1.

To facilitate a successful transition, Wake and Samis are working closely with Hockin and outgoing Executive Director Paul Woods in all aspects of NNA operations from now until their appointments take effect.

"We are excited to have Andria join the program in the important role of program director," said Paul Samyn, Chair of the NNA Board of Governors. "She has managed budgets, delivered programs and organized events. Her enthusiasm, energy and passion for service and diversity align well with our mission of honouring journalistic excellence."

Based in Toronto, Samis held three positions over the past decade with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. She most recently served as the organization's program design manager, and previously worked as manager and co-ordinator of special projects. A graduate of McGill and Carleton universities, Samis has also worked for Elections Ontario and Community Living Ontario.

This is the 72nd year of the awards program, which was established in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily newspaper work in Canada. The competition is now open to daily newspapers, news agencies and online news sites approved for entry by the Board of Governors.

