Andrew Pecora, MD, FACP, CPE Named Executive Chairman And CEO Of Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Pecora, MD, FACP, CPE, current Chief Executive Officer of Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI), has assumed the role of Executive Chairman in addition to his duties as CEO. Dr. Pecora, a nationally recognized expert in care transformation, will begin his additional duties with OMI effective immediately.

"Dr. Pecora continues to be a transformative force in healthcare," said Dr. Andrew Jennis, Board Member of OMI.

Dr. Pecora was named CEO of OMI in May of 2019. Immediately following his appointment, Dr. Pecora led the company through a period of rapid growth, particularly in the development of the OMI value-based care line of business, organizing physicians of all specialties throughout the state of New Jersey. Dr. Pecora has since been instrumental in the overall vision and development of OMI's point of care technology, which aggregates data from specialty physicians and utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide physicians the ability to define and standardize care resulting in consistent, enhanced outcomes at the most affordable cost. Following the success of the ongoing OMI value-based care program in Ophthalmology focusing on retinal disease, Dr. Pecora is currently leading the OMI team in executing OMI's value-based care model in the conditions of COPD, lower-back pain, hypertension, breast cancer, and breast reconstruction following mastectomy.

"Our healthcare system needs to evolve so patients consistently achieve the best possible outcomes, the total cost of care decreases, and physicians are rewarded for making it happen," said Dr. Andrew Pecora.

Prior to joining OMI, Dr. Pecora served as President, Physician Enterprise and Chief Innovation Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. While there, he helped create and led development of the John Theurer Cancer Center and played a key role in the success of many of Hackensack Meridian strategic partnerships, including those with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center. He has also been a champion in engaging physician leaders to innovate and transform health care delivery since 1990.

Dr. Pecora is one of the world's experts in blood and marrow stem-cell transplantation, cellular medicine, and immunology research. He has led award-winning research funded by the National Cancer Institute and the AHEPA Research Foundation and has been involved in clinical evaluation of novel agents including cancer vaccines, replication competent viruses and targeted therapies. He has also been involved in laboratory and clinical development of engineered blood and marrow stem-cell grafts for autologous and allogeneic transplantation, as well as cell therapy for regenerative medicine.

Dr. Pecora's award-winning research has been published in many prestigious medical journals and has been funded by organizations including the National Cancer Institute, Amgen, Merck and the AHEPA Research Foundation. He is a Professor of Medicine at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (NJMS) - New Jersey Medical School, at which he earned his medical degree as well as a Professor of Medicine and Oncology at Georgetown University. He completed his residency at The New York Hospital in internal medicine and conducted his fellowship training at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in hematology/oncology.

Dr. Pecora's awards include being recognized by Modern Healthcare for being among the top 50 most influential healthcare executives and also received the NJ Digi-Tech Innovators award by NJ Biz, as well as America's Top Doctors, Who's Who in the World, the ASCO Cancer Foundation Research Award and the Gallo Award for outstanding cancer research.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations: Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is Jersey City based company focused on technology enablement that facilitates a new business model in Value-Based Care Reimbursement for Specialty physicians, as well as management services for established healthcare providers throughout the Northeast. Founded in 2018, they work with specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways in their respective specialties for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in treatment. Using the expertise and data provided by specialty physician partners, OMI develops customized technology utilizing AI and Machine Learning for the physician to make decisions and track outcomes at the point of care with the goal of improving outcomes and decreasing the total cost of care.

