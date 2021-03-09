Andrew Cerussi Joins Tiger Financial As Managing Director

BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew ( Andy) Cerussi has joined Tiger Financial, LLC as a Managing Director. Tiger Financial is an affiliate of Tiger Capital Group, the asset valuation and financial services firm.

From his base in Tiger's Boston office, the 20-year veteran of the asset-based lending and financial services industries will focus on identifying both secured debt financing and equity capital opportunities. Tiger Financial is the capital division of Tiger, providing structured secured credit facilities, including Senior Secured Working Capital loans, Tranche B, Pari-Passu or Mezzanine loans, as well as Bridge Loans to facilitate turnarounds or provide additional working capital to Tiger's clients. Cerussi will report to Bob DeAngelis, Executive Managing Director of Tiger Financial.

During the past 15 years Cerussi was a Senior Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he helped manage the Retail Finance Group. Prior to that, he was a Vice President at LaSalle Retail Finance, focused on workouts. Earlier in his career, he held positions as a Senior Project Manager at one of Tiger's competitors and as a Retail Analyst at Wells Fargo Retail Finance.

"I've known Andy both professionally and personally for over 15 years. His diverse background and intelligent approach to debt financing and equity capital is an ideal fit for our rapidly growing finance division," said DeAngelis. "Tiger's active involvement in sophisticated transactions - incorporating equipment, inventories, receivables, real estate and intellectual property - requires a broad, high level of experience unique to a small circle of individuals. Andy's expertise and ability to execute our solutions will be tremendously beneficial to our clients."

Tiger Managing Member Dan Kane added: "We have worked with Andy for many years and have been extremely impressed with his wealth of industry knowledge and innovative approach to some of the largest, most complex transactions in retail, including Pier One, Sports Authority and Borders. He is a welcome addition to our team of finance professionals."

"I am thrilled to be joining Tiger," said Cerussi. "Over the years, I have been impressed by their intelligent approach to debt financing and equity capital. I look forward to helping the Tiger team expand their portfolio while providing needed solutions to the ABL and investment banking communities."

Cerussi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Investments from Babson College, Wellesley, Massachusetts, is an active member of the Commercial Finance Association and Turnaround Management Association, and holds Series 7 and Series 63 licenses. He resides in Scituate, Massachusetts, with his wife and two children.

Press Contacts: At Jaffe Communications (908-789-0700), Elisa Krantz or Bill Parness, 304754@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrew-cerussi-joins-tiger-financial-as-managing-director-301243332.html

SOURCE Tiger Group