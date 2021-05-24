Andrew Carroll Was Appointed PPG Vice President, Automotive OEM Coatings, Americas And Mobility, Effective July 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG (PPG) - Get Report today announced two executive appointments, effective July 1. Diane Kappas, current vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Americas, will become vice president, global sustainability. Andrew Carroll, current vice president, industrial coatings, Americas, will become vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Americas and mobility. Kappas will report to Amy Ericson, senior vice president, packaging coatings, and Carroll will report to Rebecca Liebert, executive vice president.

"In addition to continuing to strengthen the sustainability of our own operations, PPG remains steadfast in our commitment to develop innovative products and sustainable solutions that create value for our customers, shareholders and all of our stakeholders. Nowhere is that more evident than our continued investment in future mobility technologies and enabling our automotive customers to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicles," said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO. "In this newly created global role focused on sustainability, Diane's diverse experience at PPG and her ability to work collaboratively with customers to solve their problems will further drive this core business imperative. Andrew's new leadership role is important in continuing to partner with our automotive OEM customers and meet their evolving needs."

Kappas will collaborate with teams across PPG to drive the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, including reducing the environmental impact of operations, growing PPG's positive impact in the communities in which it operates, and increasing sales of sustainably advantaged products, creating value for customers. Kappas has over 35 years of experience at PPG and has held a variety of business and operational leadership roles in manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, human resources, and environment, health and safety (EHS). She earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Business Administration from Duquesne University.

Carroll will be responsible for leading the automotive OEM coatings business in the Americas region through the development of a growth-focused commercial strategy. He will also lead and manage the global rollout and execution strategy for PPG's automotive mobility initiatives that focus on the development of a pipeline aimed at autonomous, connected, electric and shared vehicles. Carroll began his PPG career in 1991 and over the last 30 years has held a range of diverse, impactful leadership roles in technology, product management, and mergers and acquisitions. Carroll earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in engineering, focused on electrochemical engineering, business management and product development from Case Western Reserve University.

