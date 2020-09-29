Andrew Bemus Joins The Hawthorn Group As Director Of Research

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Affairs professional Andrew Bemus has joined The Hawthorn Group, an international public affairs firm based in Alexandria, Virginia, as the Director of Research.

Bemus has conducted historical research projects for Hawthorn in the past. Prior to joining Hawthorn, he was a Government Affairs Assistant at Williams and Jensen in Washington, D.C. Bemus has developed extensive government affairs experience working in the D.C. offices of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Financial Services Roundtable and National Restaurant Association.

The announcement was made by Hawthorn President Suzanne Hammelman, who said, "We are thrilled to have Andrew on our team. His government affairs experience in diverse industries will complement our efforts across the country. In the last few years, Hawthorn has managed projects in 33 states, and recruiting the best and brightest is essential to our ability to solve problems and produce winning outcomes for our clients."

A 2017 graduate of George Washington University, Andrew is originally from St. Louis, Missouri where he started working in politics.

About The Hawthorn Group

The Hawthorn Group is an international public affairs firm of senior corporate and political communications experts specializing in building grassroots and GrassTops support for issues to achieve public policy objectives. Hawthorn builds campaigns that engage and recruit both grassroots and opinion leader support on issues of broad public concern including energy and tax policy, infrastructure programs, business development and resource planning.

