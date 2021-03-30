Andrea J. King MD, FACS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea J. King MD, FACS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Trauma Surgeon for her professional excellence in the medical field and her unwavering commitment at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

The leading trauma hospital for Vancouver and Southwest Washington, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, is renowned for its commitment to "carry on the healing mission of Jesus Christ by promoting personal and community health, relieving pain and suffering, and treating each person in a loving and caring way," according to its mission. The medical center provides a full range of medical and surgical services.

Having practiced medicine individually for five years, Dr. Andrea J. King is currently serving patients at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center as a trauma/critical care physician and the Vice Chief of Staff. She is devoted to providing the highest standard of surgical care by utilizing her vast repertoire of expertise in trauma surgery, surgical critical care, and general surgery. Prior to her current leadership role, she flourished as the Medical Director of the ICU for three years.

For her academic achievements, Dr. King received her undergraduate degree at The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, her medical degree at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and completed her surgical training in Cleveland, Ohio, at University Hospitals Case Medical Center for General Surgery Residency and MetroHealth Medical Center for Trauma & Surgical Critical Care Fellowship. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. King is double board-certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery and Surgical Critical Care Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. King maintains active memberships with the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the Society of Critical Care. She is also a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. King was awarded the Mission and Values Award for Collaboration in 2019 from PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Born in Alaska, Dr. King enjoys traveling to visit her family and outdoor adventures. She also enjoys volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, as well as serving on the Evergreen Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, scuba diving, backpacking, hiking, swimming, and traveling. She continues to cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dr. King is currently renovating her house, a cottage from 1915.

Dr. King dedicates this honorable recognition to all the trauma attendings at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

To learn more, please visit https://www.peacehealth.org/southwest-medical-center and https://www.peacehealth.org/findadoc/care-providers/8509/andrea-j-king-md.

