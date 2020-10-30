Andina Gold Corp. Organizes Colombian Subsidiary

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andina Gold Corp. ( OTCQB: AGOL) (" Andina Gold" or the " Company") today announced further development of the Company's focus and strategy.

Andina Gold Colombia S.A.S. subsidiary has been duly established, is now qualified to conduct business in the country.

At its meeting on October 29, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors reaffirmed its August 11 decision to shift away from the U.S. cannabis market and toward exploration opportunities in previously inaccessible districts of Colombia's historically productive gold mining regions. At the August 11 meeting, as a step toward acting on its decision, the Company added two Directors to its Board, Mr. Carlos Andrés Hernández and Mr. Gary Artmont, who brought extensive experience in Colombian mining and mineral exploration. The new directors broadened the Company's capabilities, which already included expertise in finance, capital market and international governmental and regulatory matters.

A private-placement financing of up to US$2.0 million for Andina Gold is currently underway, with an indicated closing date on or before November 30, 2020. The proceeds will be available for working capital, operating expenses and the development of gold concessions in Colombia as the Company prepares to explore and develop potential acquisitions. The sale of the Company's Colorado cannabis assets is progressing, with several interested parties in discussions with the Company's management.

As previously reported, as of October 22 the Company's common stock is trading on the OTCQB ® Venture Market under the Company's new name and the ticker symbol "AGOL." The stock's new CUSIP number is 034215103. The AndinaGold.com website, currently under development, is expected to open for visitors in November.

For additional information, please contact the Company's Investor Relations department by email at investors@andinagold.com or by telephone at +1 303 222 8092.

