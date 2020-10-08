Andie Swim Raises $6.5 Million Series A Round To Transform The Data Driven Swimwear Ecommerce Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andie Swim , a global leader disrupting the swimwear ecommerce category, today announced a $6.5 million Series A financing round from investors CityRock Venture Partners , Trail Mix Ventures and others. The three-year old direct to consumer (D2C) swimwear leader has experienced 6x year-over-year growth since inception and its most popular pieces have sold out 10x over, leading the Interactive Advertising Bureau to name it as one of the top 250 direct brands to watch .

Industry analyst firms estimate that 25% of the swimwear market in the U.S. is online, underscoring why a D2C leader like Andie has had such early market success and, now, more room to grow. With the funding, Andie Swim will add to its all-female team and create inclusive new product lines and collaborations that appeal to a diverse range of women of all body types.

"In three short years we've turned swimwear shopping on its head. Our mission is to offer women swimwear that inspires confidence and builds community," said Melanie Travis, CEO of Andie Swim. "We've ensured our swimsuits fit women of every size, and have been called the 'Little Black Dress of swimwear' by Glamour because our swimwear evokes timeless quality, affordable luxury and flattering silhouettes."

Traditionally, swimsuit shopping is an emotional experience for women, with many avoiding the process. Andie Swim's superior Online Fitting Room and Digital Fit Quiz results in customer orders of 3-6 suits per year -- a testament to its obsession with consumer satisfaction, quality, price and customer service.

"It's telling that Andie's eco-friendly swimsuit is also its runaway best seller," said Oliver Libby, Partner at CityRock Ventures. " Andie Swim is 100% data driven -- measuring every aspect of its company and customer experience to provide unprecedented levels of personalization. But it is human centric at its core, understanding the behavioral psychology around swimsuit shopping and consumer sentiment shifts."

About Andie Swim

We created Andie to make swimsuit shopping a breeze with stylish staples -- tailored to the female form and engineered for modern life. Founded in 2018, Andie Swim is disrupting the swimwear ecommerce category with well-made, well-cut suits, a data driven approach and fanatical customer service. The all-female team has raised more than $9M in venture financing from CityRock Venture Partners and TrailMix Ventures to continue providing affordable luxury products from its home base in New York City. For more information visit www.andieswim.com. Go ahead, dive on in. We got you.

