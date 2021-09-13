Andes Wealth Technologies Named Winner In The Risk Tolerance/Client Profiling Category In The WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards

BOSTON, Sept 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andes Wealth Technologies, an innovative wealth technology company, announced today that it has won the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Award in the Risk Tolerance/Client Profiling category.

Combining behavioral finance with Risk Tolerance Test, Andes platform takes the risk conversation to a whole new level.

Combining behavioral finance with its intuitive Risk Tolerance Test, Andes Wealth Platform takes the risk conversation to a whole new level. Its Risk Tolerance Test uses a single chart to map the investor's choice directly to one of the financial advisor's models, while behavioral finance helps investors identify their investor types and behavioral biases to help keep their emotions in perspective during market turmoil.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com," said Helen Yang, CFA, founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies. "Risk tolerance tools are becoming a must-have for financial advisors and we are proud to provide the best-of-breed solution. We are also pleased to provide a way for financial advisors to use behavioral finance systematically to get to know clients really well."

In addition to winning the Risk Tolerance/Client Profiling category, Andes Wealth Technologies is also a finalist in the Portfolio Analytics category for its patent-pending deep analytics and visualizations.

Now in its seventh year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, individuals and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like Andes Wealth Technologies that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Editor-In-Chief of WealthManagement.com. "Congratulations on your achievement - we look forward to seeing you next year."

