Andaz West Hollywood Will Offer A GROOV3 Dance Fit Class And Pride Comedy Night Followed By After Parties. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report invites guests to celebrate Pride 2021 with special offers from New York and Los Angeles to Amsterdam and beyond. As a proud Platinum Sponsor of NYC Pride since 2019, Hyatt builds experiences to promote understanding through travel, and encourages guests to proudly be who they are and live their most authentic self with comfortable stays and unique offerings.

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht will offer a canal cruise and a Drag Bingo Brunch in partnership with AIX rosé to celebrate Amsterdam Pride in August. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're proud to continue supporting our LGBTQ+ colleagues and guests this month and beyond," said Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, Hyatt, and Executive Sponsor, HyPride. "We always invite guests to confidently, comfortably and proudly stay as they are at Hyatt hotels, and we welcome everyone to celebrate pride with us. Our ongoing commitment to understanding and inclusion goes far beyond words and is supported by meaningful action."

Hyatt's carefully curated and celebratory pride offerings include up to 20% off a qualifying hotel stay with the code "PRIDE" at select locations throughout the U.S. and globally, as they celebrate pride through the end of the year. Guests can find participating hotels and full terms and conditions at hyatt.com/pride.

In addition to the special rates, Hyatt will be celebrating pride through unique experiential offerings including:

Pride Month:

Through the end of the year:

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht will offer two experiences in collaboration with AIX rosé from Maison Saint Aix estate of Provence, France, in August to celebrate Amsterdam Pride. On Fri., Aug. 6, guests will get a chance to enjoy a 90-minute canal cruise starting at 6 p.m. guided by one of the famous Floating Amsterdam captains with complimentary AIX rosé, bites from Bluespoon Restaurant & Bar and AIX x Andaz goody bags. On Aug. 8, enjoy a Drag Bingo Brunch from noon to 3:30 p.m. with live entertainment, raffles and more surprises while enjoying a Mediterranean brunch spread and AIX rosé.

As more cities and countries begin to plan their pride celebrations, be on the lookout for more pride offers and experiences in Chicago, Miami, Munich, Stockholm, London and more to celebrate pride all year long.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

Terms and Conditions

Offer valid only for reservations made in advance for stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts (excluding Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties, UrCove, and MGM properties). Must request offer code PRIDE at time of booking to qualify for discount. One night's deposit required. Bookings under this offer can be cancelled at no charge up to 72 hours prior to check-in. Offer available for a limited time while shown as available on the applicable Hyatt site. Discount percent applies to room rate only. Reservations subject to availability. Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy unless otherwise noted and excludes, unless specifically noted, service charges, mandatory resort or destination fees, applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. Additional charges may apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Offer not valid in conjunction with previously booked or held stays and may not be combined with other offers. Not redeemable for cash or other substitutions. Any unauthorized transfer, sale, distribution or reproduction constitutes fraud.

Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. This offer may be altered or withdrawn at any time without notice. Where required, an alternate offer of similar value will be offered. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and all related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

To learn more about other offers and experiences, please visit hyatt.com/offers.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

