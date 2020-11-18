Andaseat Globally Provides Professional Gaming-Seat Solutions With Fnatic E-Sports Team

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading gaming chair brand, Andaseat, which previously manufactured race car seats for BMW & Mercedes Benz, partners with Fnatic and offers professional gaming-seat solutions for all gaming chair...

As part of the global partnership plan, Andaseat and Fnatic share the same brand colors of yellow and orange and assimilates this brand color into side tapes and the handles of the chair whilst the body of the chair is professional and elegant black. The Andaseat Fnatic Edition is co-designed by both Andaseat and Fnatic and integrated with Fnatic's new logo. This chair becomes the exclusive throne in team members' daily training.

Padded with 65Kg/M3 cold-cured and super high-density foam, the AndaSeat Fnatic Edition offers the all-important support for the spine during long gaming sessions, providing good back support to help maintain posture, even when sitting for long periods of time. The dual cushions can be adjusted to support both the lumbar and cervical spines simultaneously, allowing gamers to settle back into the chair with ease. This really helps improve gamers' sitting experience and physical health during this pandemic situation, as everybody is encouraged to stay home and stay safe. With a lockable synchronic-tilt mechanism and special Z-shape design, the chair can take heavier weight than normal mechanisms and allows users to recline up to an angle of 160 degrees and then locks when not in the rocking mode.

The backrest is entirely independent and adjustable, which also lessens the strain on the neck and back whilst the 4D PU-covered, customizable armrest allows for a wide variety in terms of width and height adjustments to better support the wrists and arms. The chair makes use of Andaseat's smooth bonded, scratch and stain-resistant technology and high-density one-piece foam, contouring to the shape of the user, coupled with a precision-manufactured steel frame for the ultimate sitting experience.

The chair is made of luxury PVC leather with a soft touch of top grain leather, designed and made with total comfort in mind. With the same materials as used in the racing car chairs previously built by Andaseat. They offer smooth-bonded, scratch, and stain-resistant technology. Not only it is easy to clean but also much stronger.

The Andaseat design contours to the shape of the user with its thicker, high-density, one-piece foam. The removable large-sized headrest pillow and lumbar cushion provide spine and neck support, offering a truly comfortable seating position even after long hours of gaming. The precision manufactured, high-quality, 22mm diameter steel frame is covered with a lifetime warranty. Only the best 2mm thick seamless steel is utilized to ensure each computer chair will stand the test of time.

Safety is always the priority for furniture products, and in order to provide the perfect comfort standard, each Andaseat gaming chair is equipped with an SGS certificated Class 4 hydraulic piston and explosion-proof gas spring of international standards. This is more resistant, more stable and the best in its class in terms of consistency, stability, and safety.

Zhou Lin, CEO & Founder of AndaSeat, commented, "AndaSeat is proud to bring our ergonomic technology to support Fnatic's success in world championships and their vision through which young people communicate with the world's leading and forward-thinking brands. The usage of the Andaseat chairs by the Fnatic teams is an important step for our long-term partnership, and our commitment to designing and producing top-quality, professional gaming chairs."

The Andaseat Fnatic Edition ergonomic gaming chair is available from the Andaseat Official Store.

More information on the chair can be viewed here.

Andaseat Fnatic Edition Andaseat globally provides professional gaming-seat solutions with the FNATIC e-Sports team

