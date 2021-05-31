AndaSeat Forge Partnership With Esports Organization Natus Vincere

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What kind of sparks will occur when "The Best for the Best" meets "Born to Win"? This month, the world-leading esport chair brand, AndaSeat, who are the top choice for many esports teams such as Fnatic, Excel,...

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What kind of sparks will occur when "The Best for the Best" meets "Born to Win"? This month, the world-leading esport chair brand, AndaSeat, who are the top choice for many esports teams such as Fnatic, Excel, Chief, LGD, AHQ Esports, Victorious Gaming, Victory Five and OMG, have finally partnered with Ukraine-based esports organization NAVI.

Natus Vincere (Na'Vi), a multi-gaming esports organization based in Ukraine, has won multiple tournaments in Counter-Strike and more games, and become one of the most popular and fastest-growing esports teams in the world. In homage to this remarkable team, AndaSeat has launched a NAVI edition: upgraded with a top-end ergonomic design, patent-pending Re-Dense AD+ Moulded Foam, along with exclusive NAVI elements.

Alexander "nervo-" Pavlenko, CMO at Natus Vincere, commented, "We're happy to get partnered with AndaSeat: the second-largest manufacturer of esports seats in the world. We'll be able to evaluate our custom chairs together with NAVI fans. And we'll do our best to make our new partners No. 1 in the world, at the NAVI champion's level."

Designed in NAVI's aesthetics, the chair features the classic black-and-yellow combination, which is always considered to be the best use of color. The bright yellow symbolizes stars, while the silent darkness brings out the romance of a night sky. Each entrance to a fantasy world feels like a walk through the galaxy of a thousand stars.

But despite its style, exactly how comfortable is this gaming chair? Designed ergonomically to contour to the shape of the body with its patent-pending Re-Dense AD+ Moulded Foam, which is of upgraded density and enhanced longevity, NAVI edition provides strong support for the spine during long, hard gaming sessions. There are also two adjustable pillows -- a lumbar pillow and a head pillow to prevent slouching, ensuring ultimate comfort during long hours.

Fashion might be transient but AndaSeat chairs last. AndaSeat promises longevity and durability for the gaming chairs; in fact, AndaSeat are so confident that a lifetime warranty is provided for its TitanSteel AD+ Framework -- the rugged, powder-coated 22mm diameter steel frame that is integrated and cut with no bend, which ensures a lifetime of stability and sturdiness.

"AndaSeat are thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most esteemed esports teams on the planet," adds Zhou Lin, CEO & Founder of AndaSeat. "We look forward to exciting esporters all over the world by combing our ergonomics tech with NAVI elements. AndaSeat believes that the best deserves the best."

The AndaSeat NAVI Edition ergonomic gaming chair is available from the AndaSeat Official website . Get a 10% discount off now.

About AndaSeat

AndaSeat started off manufacturing racing car seats in 2007, providing professional seats for sports competitions. In 2013, AndaSeat shifted towards gaming chairs. And in 2016, AndaSeat officially became an esport brand and launched its very own esport chair.

AndaSeat has now become a world-leading esport chair brand, and the top choice for many esports teams such as Excel, Chief, Fnatic, LGD, etc.

