Ancora Education To Participate In Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week, November 1-7, 2020

HURST, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with its core values, Ancora Education announced today that it will be participating in Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week, organized each year by the Society of Corporate Compliance and the Ethics & Health Care to shine a spotlight on the importance of compliance and ethics by holding annual compliance and ethics trainings, auditing current processes, and introducing new policies.

As a part of its efforts, Ancora Education will be providing additional employee ethics training, offering a virtual Cookies and Coffee with Compliance event, and coordinating daily communication across the company to get employees thinking about compliance and ethics in their roles and ways to maintain the established culture of compliance at Ancora Education.

"Doing the right thing requires buy-in, commitment, and on-going training," said Ancora CEO, Michael Zawisky. "Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week is a reminder that a culture of compliance is built over time and it doesn't just happen automatically."

Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week is an extension of Ancora Education's ongoing compliance and ethics program, which is headed by Dr. Jessica Sanders, Chief Compliance Officer and Lindsay Matthews, Chief Human Resources Officer. Ancora Education has Standards of Conduct that all employees are expected to follow. The standards call on employees to conduct business with the highest sense of integrity in all circumstances and to act, at all times, with the highest degree of integrity on behalf of the Company.

A company-wide compliance and ethics education program, Achieving Compliance Excellence (ACE), is held bi-monthly and allows the organization to reinforce with employees their compliance and ethics obligations. Participation in Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week gives additional opportunity to shine a spotlight on the importance of compliance and ethics and ways to further incorporate these into the Ancora culture.

"Each day there are thousands of decisions made across our workforce solutions platform. Equipping employees with the knowledge, training, and tools ensures that everyone is well-positioned to make the most ethical decision possible," said Zawisky.

About Ancora Education

Ancora Education is a Hurst, Texas, based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education specializes in allied health, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

In addition, Ancora's Corporate Training division provides workforce development solutions - big and small - for a wide range of companies across the United States. Utilizing Lyo, it's revolutionary learning management platform, Ancora Corporate Training lives at the cutting edge in its approach to training, skill development, and learning at more than 50 locations around the country and online. As a partner, Ancora Corporate Training works in the communities we serve allowing it to identify and respond to emerging opportunities to better support our clients and partners through relevant and superior training that meets the moment. For more information about Ancora Corporate Training, visit https://www.ancoraeducation.com/ancora-corporate-training

About Corporate Compliance & Ethics WeekCorporate Compliance & Ethics Week began in May 2005 as a way to help members of SCCE & HCCA to increase awareness of compliance and ethics issues at their organizations. It has since grown to an annual event that is celebrated around the world. Find out more at corporatecompliance.org/CCandEweek.

