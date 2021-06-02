Anchor Audio Appoints New Senior Account Executive

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Audio has promoted Russell Thompson to Senior Account Executive. "We are excited to have Russell drive sales growth and customer satisfaction in key areas of our business. He will contribute strategically to AV Integrators, Production, and Rental sales channels in his new role. He will apply 20 years of AV industry experience with VER in managing the Anchor Audio Dealer Network in the Western Region." said Glenn Busse, Director of Sales and Marketing. In his spare time Russell enjoys surfing and cycling the California coast.

About Anchor Audio: Established in 1973, Anchor Audio Anchor Audio manufactures the highest quality portable sound systems in the USA. Products are sold through an authorized dealer network and currently serve over 2,000 school districts, all branches of the military, and houses of worship. Anchor innovations include all-in-one battery-powered PA systems as well as full complement wireless technology. For more information visit: www.anchoraudio.com

