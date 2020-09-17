Anchin Announces Speakers For First Ever Virtual State Of The Food And Beverage Industry Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin's Food and Beverage Group and Siddhi Ops are excited to present the "State of the Food and Beverage Industry Event" virtually On October 1st, 2020.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin's Food and Beverage Group and Siddhi Ops are excited to present the "State of the Food and Beverage Industry Event" virtually On October 1st, 2020.

The event will highlight unique perspectives of key industry players through a panel discussion focusing on the future of the industry. It will also present opportunities for virtual networking with industry colleagues, and give brands visibility through a digital showcase and discount incentive program that will be made available to attendees.

"Due to the pandemic, many companies have had to adapt to a lack of networking, branding exposure, and other benefits that are associated with the many large trade shows that are a key part of our industry development," said Greg Wank, Anchin's Food and Beverage Leader. "The goal of this event is to create an opportunity for education, collaboration and visibility for our clients and friends in the industry."

The accomplished panelists featured at the event will be Ben McKean, Founder and CEO of Hungryroot; Daina Trout, CEO & Co-Founder of Health-Ade Kombucha; Mark Rampolla, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of PowerPlant Ventures; and Sadrah Schadel, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at No Evil Foods.

The program will be moderated by Melissa Facchina, General Partner of Siddhi Capital and Founder & CEO of Siddhi Ops, a premier outsourced operations firm to the 'emerging brands' community, and will feature welcome remarks from Greg Wank, Partner and Leader of Anchin's Food and Beverage Industry Practice.

Anchin, a Top 100 accounting and advisory firm based in New York City, has produced its in-person "State of the Food and Beverage Industry Event" for more than a decade. It is traditionally a program that benefits City Harvest's " Skip Lunch, Fight Hunger" campaign. The firm would also like to encourage participants who are able to help to visit City Harvest's website, and to thank Anchin's generous employees and friends of the firm for helping to exceed Anchin's historic record for the amount of money raised with a $12,000 donation to City Harvest in 2020.

