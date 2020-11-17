Anchin Announces Management Group Promotions With Four New Directors And Six New Senior Managers

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"), a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce the promotions of ten professionals.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"), a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce the promotions of ten professionals. Four professionals were promoted to Director and six were promoted to Senior Manager effective October 1, 2020.

Cristina Alcontin, Gwayne Lai, Josephine Lau, and Sheena Singh have been promoted to Director. Promotions to Senior Manager include: Martin Arking, Riz Diva, Shiri Factor, Alicja Mierzwa, Michael Mittiga, and Jonathan (Jack) Whitaker. These promotions recognize new leaders in both Assurance and Tax who are members of Anchin's various industry specialty groups.

The Firm is pleased to recognize that many of this year's promotes have spent most or all of their career at Anchin. This organic growth helps to further cement the collegial and collaborative nature of Anchin's culture, enabling us to continue to offer the highest level of service to clients. "We are lucky to find the bright future of the firm within our ranks. Our firm culture, one we have worked hard to create, encourages professional development and mentorship, enabling us to cultivate our leadership internally. These individuals deliver a range of proactive accounting, tax and advisory services to our clients, and represent the expert guidance we are known for," said Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner.

The new promotes to Director include:

Cristina Alcontin , CPA, is an assurance director with over 15 years of experience, including more than 10 years as a member of Anchin's commercial audit group. Cristina focuses on technology companies and law firms, and is also heavily involved in the employee benefits practice of the firm.

Gwayne Lai , CPA, MS, is a tax director and member of Anchin's International Services Group. He specializes in all aspects of international taxation across a wide variety of industries. Gwayne has more than 12 years of experience in providing cross-border tax planning and consulting services to individuals, corporations, and partnerships.

Josephine Lau , CPA, CGMA, is an assurance director and member of Anchin's Fashion and Public Relations groups, with more than 20 years of experience. She has spent her career advising closely-held businesses on the full picture of both compliance and tax planning matters, while also helping her clients increase efficiencies in management and operations.

Sheena Singh , CPA, is an assurance director with more than 20 years of experience. A member of the Financial Services Practice, she is responsible for audit engagements for financial services clients with a wide array of investments, including hedge funds, funds of funds, broker/dealers, and private equity firms.

The new promotes to senior manager include:

Martin Arking, CPA, a member of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction; Public Relations and Food and Beverage groups.

Riz Diva, CPA, a member of the Food and Beverage, Fashion and Manufacturing and Distribution groups.

Shiri Factor, CPA, a member of the Private Client group.

Alicja Mierzwa, CPA, a member of the Financial Services group.

Michael Mittiga, CPA, a member of the Food and Beverage, Fashion and Manufacturing and Distribution groups.

Jonathan (Jack) Whitaker CPA, a member of the Financial Services group.

About Anchin:

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

