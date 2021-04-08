Anavex Life Sciences To Present At The 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available on https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/avxl/2271566 or in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.anavex.com. An audio archive of the session will also be available on the website.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX ®2-73 ( blarcamesine), recently completed successfully a Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia and a Phase 2 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX ®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX ®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX ®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ANAVEX ®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX ®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

