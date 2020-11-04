Anatomage Launches Interactive Physiology Content And Other Updates To The Anatomage EBook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a medical technology leader in 3D imaging technology, today announces the launch of a physiology section and other major updates that will be included in the Anatomage eBook .

First introduced in July, the Anatomage eBook provides instructional guidelines to anatomy and physiology topics using 3D anatomical images of real human cadavers. With the anatomy portion immediately launched afterward, the Anatomage eBook has quickly become a powerful solution for an online learning environment. Through today's launch of the physiology section, the Anatomage eBook is now highly anticipated to be an irreplaceable tool for A&P distance and in-person learning courses.

The physiology section features the fundamental physiological concepts that are typically taught in high-school and college-level human physiology courses. Following the interactive format of the Anatomage eBook, the physiology content comes with illustrative and animated visuals that allow students to visualize the human body's physiological mechanism. Interactive physiological illustrations are also available for manipulating, offering a highly detailed look at crucial physiological and pathological functions.

Aside from the Physiology content, users of the Anatomage eBook will be able to view and interact with images of prosected cadavers. Originating from actual human cadavers, the prosection images exhibit the most accurate anatomical visualization that allows students to appreciate the human body's integrated nature.

As part of the updates, manipulating real-patient pathology CT cases is made possible. The Anatomage eBook now includes 12 interactive case activities that provide a high-resolution, three-dimensional view for comparative anatomy, giving practical information to prepare students for their clinical professions.

With these additions, the Anatomage eBook further expands its capabilities as a market leader in premium online anatomy and physiology learning technology tailored for both in-person and virtual education.

Anatomage eBook offers the most accurate representation of real human anatomy that allows students to conceptualize the complicated anatomy and physiology concepts effectively. Utilizing medically accurate anatomy images and intuitive descriptions, the Anatomage eBook visually walks users through major anatomy and physiology concepts for each of the 11 human body systems across 39 chapters. For more information, visit here .

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning.

