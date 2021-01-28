Anastasia Beverly Hills Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) announced today the appointment of Robert Fagan as Chief Financial officer, effective January 11, 2021. Fagan will be based out of the ABH headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Anastasia Soare, and President, Claudia Soare.

Fagan joins ABH with more than 22 years of extensive financial experience managing brand growth through new category expansion, building international operations, adding new distribution partnerships, and e-commerce channel new customer acquisition strategies. Previously he served for five years as CFO of lifestyle brand Johnny Was®. Prior to that, he held leadership roles for global fashion brands Liz Claiborne, Kate Spade and Lucky Brand Jeans, and also multinational corporations General Electric and NBCUniversal, where he gained much of his financial experience.

"I am pleased to welcome Rob to the ABH leadership team," said Anastasia Soare, ABH CEO. "I'm confident he will provide strong leadership and continue to position ABH for the future. He is an excellent addition to our team, and I am looking forward to working with him."

"I am excited to join such a premiere brand within the prestige beauty space with such an entrepreneurial brand history and experienced executive team guiding it forward," said Fagan. "I look forward to helping ensure that Anastasia Beverly Hills allocates its resources, efforts and investments towards achieving its global brand growth and long-term value creation goals."

As CFO, Fagan will lead ABH's global finance organization, and will be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations.

Fagan holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Anastasia Beverly Hills: Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) was launched in 1998 by Romanian-born beauty pioneer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO Anastasia Soare with her signature eyebrow shaping technique, the [patented] Golden Ratio method, and products that help to create and maintain the ideal brow shape. Over the past two decades ABH has become one of the most lauded brands in beauty, revolutionizing the industry with an extensive and inclusive collection of brow solutions and makeup that focus on proportion. Today, Anastasia has achieved iconic status as the definitive brow expert and has a cult following of celebrities, including Amal Clooney, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah, and Kim Kardashian. ABH is available in more than 2,500 stores in the US, including Sephora, Nordstrom, and Ulta, and more than 25 countries around the world. They are committed to cruelty-free product formulation, testing, and development.

