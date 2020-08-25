Anaplan Responds To Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) today announced that it and certain of its officers have been named as defendants in a purported securities class action lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) - Get Report today announced that it and certain of its officers have been named as defendants in a purported securities class action lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The Company strongly denies the allegations in the lawsuit and intends to vigorously defend itself against all claims asserted.

About Anaplan

