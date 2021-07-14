Anaplan Continues To Explore Different Ways To Put The Customer First

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Anaplan, Inc.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) - Get Report, the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) - Get Report, provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, shared results from the deployment of the Medallia Experience Cloud to reimagine how Anaplan collects, manages, and actions customer feedback.

Last year, Anaplan replaced a collection of customer feedback mechanisms with the Medallia Experience Cloud. Medallia helped Anaplan add multiple feedback touch points across their customer journey and provided direct access for necessary employees to feedback data.

"Having access to real-time feedback allows us to make faster, more intelligent decisions across Anaplan. These decisions can include everything from how we design our platform to how we deliver everyday support," said Anaplan Vice President of Customer Care Anne Cooper.

Anaplan Product Support Managers follow-up with customers who need assistance. Support Analysts receive personalized coaching or praise based on customer feedback. Within the first year of the program, 80% of Anaplan Customer Care employees logged into the Medallia platform to view and act on customer data and the results were clear. Anaplan's Customer Care Net Promoter Score (NPS 1) increased to 77 during the first year leveraging Medallia for customer feedback.

"Understanding brand experience is critical to overall success. Medallia captures feedback data at every stage, uses advanced AI and machine learning to surface insights, and delivers those insights in an actionable way across our customers' organizations," said Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch "We are thrilled to see Anaplan continue to put their customers first as they lean into our platform to inform everything from customer service to product development."

To read the full case study, click here. To learn more about Medallia, visit www.medallia.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Anaplan

Anaplan (PLAN) - Get Report is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Because connecting strategy and plans to collaborative execution across your enterprise is required to move business FORWARD today. Based in San Francisco, we have 20 offices globally, 175 partners and more than 1,700 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Anaplan.com

About Medallia

Medallia (MDLA) - Get Report is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005065/en/