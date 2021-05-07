Anaplan Announces Date For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) - Get Report will report results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan's executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.

Event: Anaplan First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: Please see online registration Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 7487517 Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) - Get Report is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company that empowers global organizations to orchestrate business performance and execute digital transformation with confidence and agility. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock ® technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation to compete in today's digital economy. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 175 partners and more than 1,600 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Investors and others should note that the Company routinely uses the Investor Center section of its corporate website to announce material information to investors and the marketplace. While not all of the information that the Company posts on its corporate website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares on www.anaplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005329/en/