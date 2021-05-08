Analyzing COVID-19 Impact On Moist Wound Dressings Market | Advent Of Combination Dressings To Be A Major Trend During 20212021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global moist wound dressings market is set to grow by USD 1.

The global moist wound dressings market is set to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 6%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Moist Wound Dressings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Moist Wound Dressings Market is segmented as below:

Product

Foam Dressings



Hydrocolloid Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Film Dressings



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Moist Wound Dressings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the moist wound dressings market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Moist Wound Dressings Market size

Moist Wound Dressings Market trends

Moist Wound Dressings Market industry analysis

The advent of combination dressings is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the high cost of wound treatment may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Moist Wound Dressings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist moist wound dressings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the moist wound dressings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the moist wound dressings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moist wound dressings market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Foam dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hydrocolloid dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Alginate dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Film dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hydrogel dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Hollister Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

