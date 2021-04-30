Analyzing COVID-19 Impact On Fracking Water Treatment Market | $ 1.12 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the fracking water treatment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the fracking water treatment market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the treatment and recycle segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?The introduction of stringent regulatory policies will be a major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices might hamper growth.
- How big is the North American market? North America dominated the market with an 87% share in 2020.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in crude oil prices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fracking water treatment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: SegmentationFracking Water Treatment Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Treatment & Recycle
- Deep Well Injection
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fracking water treatment market report covers the following areas:
- Fracking Water Treatment Market Size
- Fracking Water Treatment Market Trends
- Fracking Water Treatment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies stringent regulatory policies as one of the prime reasons driving the Fracking Water Treatment Market growth during the next few years.
Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fracking water treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fracking water treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fracking water treatment market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors
