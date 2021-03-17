Analytical Flavor Systems Proves: Gastrograph AI Can Predict Consumer Preferences In A Fraction Of The Time Of Traditional Consumer Research

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical Flavor Systems (AFS), the company behind Gastrograph AI, an AI platform that models human sensory perception of flavor, aroma, and texture to predict consumer preferences of food and beverage products, today released the results of a new blind research study proving that Gastrograph AI can far more accurately and quickly predict food and beverage perceptions and preferences among different demographic groups than central location testing (CLT). The company also announced significant momentum, including increased commercial adoption and funding from Sony Innovation Fund and BASF Venture Capital.

The research, conducted in collaboration with Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a company specializing in amino acid and currently promoting digital transformation in R&D, is the first publicly available validation study of Gastrograph's AI platform. Ajinomoto, a major player in the food industry, designed the blind validation study for Gastrograph's predictions. Ipsos, a global leader in consumer research in China, ran the study. The Gastrograph System performed better than the CLT at characterizing and predicting consumer perception and preference, based on data collected in Japan and translated to the Chinese market across 9 demographic splits. Details of the research can be found here.

"Although CPG brands have relied on time-consuming, empirical CLT data, our first publicly available validation study shows what we already knew: AI can predict consumer tastes far faster, and even more accurately," said Jason Cohen, founder and CEO of AFS. "For us, we expect to see even more commercial usage. But what's more important is that healthier, better-tasting products will be hitting the market far faster."

Added Hiroya Kawasaki, Ph.D., associate general manager, Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., "The accuracy and resolution of the perception translation model for predicting preferences exceeded our expectations. Gastrograph AI is able to reduce the time to get critical consumer sensory insights. It is at least an order of magnitude faster than existing empirical methods."

More demand; Investments by from Sony Innovation Fund and BASF Venture CapitalAFS and the Gastrograph AI platform have seen significant momentum, including rapid customer adoption and increased commercial use. The results of the new study prove the viability of the company's technology and its ability to support creation of better products for target demographics around the world—in a fraction of the time it used to take with traditional research methods. To continually improve upon its results, AFS continues to gather large datasets to continuously train its AI models.

"Our investment in AFS builds upon our growing support of FoodTech innovation. Gastrograph AI removes the guesswork and trial-and-error of creating new food and beverage variants by taking a data-centric approach which digitizes and systematizes this R&D process," said Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager for Sony Innovation Fund (SIF) and CEO and Chief Investment Officer for Innovation Growth Ventures (IGV). "By applying the power of AI to food data, AFS helps CPG brands anticipate and meet rapidly evolving consumer tastes across the world, thereby bringing more exciting and creative recipes to their tables."

"Early anticipation of customer needs is crucial for the future of many industries and business models," says Markus Solibieda, Managing Director of BASF Venture Capital. "We are therefore pleased with the progress of the FoodTech innovation that AFS has achieved since the beginning of our collaboration in 2019. And we are optimistic that this technology will unleash even more potential in the future."

About Analytical Flavor SystemsAnalytical Flavor Systems is a privately held artificial intelligence company that models human sensory perception of flavor, aroma, and texture to predict consumer preference of food and beverage products. The company's AI platform allows companies to develop new products, optimize existing brands for target consumer demographics, and enter new markets. With Gastrograph AI, food and beverage companies can predict what the entire world will taste from just a few data points about a product and understand the distribution of preferences of any target consumer cohort. Founded in 2013, Analytical Flavor Systems is headquartered in New York City and is backed by leading investors including Leawood Venture Capital, Global Brain, Social Capital, Better Food Ventures, Bits X Bites, and Hyperplane Venture Capital. Learn more at: https://www.gastrograph.com

About AjinomotoThe Ajinomoto Group, unlocking the power of amino acids, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, and contribute to greater wellness for people worldwide. Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2019, sales were 1.1000 trillion yen ( 10.1 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

About Sony Innovation FundEstablished in July 2016 by Sony Corporation, Sony Innovation Fund engages with pioneering startups to help fuel the development of disruptive technologies and launch new businesses. In addition to investment, Sony Innovation Fund closely collaborates with the startups in which it invests, connecting them with businesses throughout Sony and its worldwide network of partners, providing guidance and advice, and collaborating with them to help achieve common success. Learn more at: www.sonyinnovationfund.com .

About BASF Venture CapitalBASF Venture Capital GmbH (BVC) was founded in 2001 and has offices in Europe, the U.S., China, India, Brazil and Israel. The aim of BVC is to generate new growth potential for BASF by investing in new companies and funds. The focus of investment is on chemical products and new materials, software and services as well as innovative and digital business models in the broader field of chemistry.

For more information, please visit www.basf-vc.com.

