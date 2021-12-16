Analytic Services Inc (ANSER) Acquires InTec, LLC

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Services Inc (ANSER) announced today it has acquired Fairfax-based InTec, LLC., a leader in delivering technical and management expertise across the federal government, to include Intelligence, Civil, and Defense Agencies. With the acquisition of InTec, ANSER broadens its capabilities as a leading public service not-for-profit providing systems engineering and integration, intelligence operations, mission assurance, and program management expertise in the fields of national security, homeland security, and public policy.

Steve Hopkins, ANSER President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For sixty-three years ANSER has enhanced national and homeland security by strengthening public institutions. We provide thought leadership for complex issues through independent analysis and we deliver practical, useful solutions. ANSER values collaboration, integrity, and initiative, and we are client focused in all that we do. Because we were established for the purpose of public service and not for profit, we measure our success in the impact of our service. With InTec, our combined client-focused culture and innovative approach enables us to deliver to a broadened client base."

Bruce Donaldson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InTec, said, "It is great to see that the years of hard work to develop and mature a very innovative and high-performance approach to address client needs in the Intelligence Community and elsewhere continues with a great company like ANSER."

About ANSERANSER is a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide objective studies and analyses to the national security, homeland security, and public policy communities using a diverse set of skills and capabilities that include Analysis of Alternatives, Acquisition Analysis, Workforce Analysis, Performance Measurement, Policy Formulation, Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction and Risk Assessment. Additionally, ANSER builds and leads technology development collaborations through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology International (ATI), specializing in organizing and managing research and development consortia on behalf of the federal government. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

