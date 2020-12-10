Analyst Reports Highlight Amdocs' Continued Leadership In Digital & Cloud Transformation, 5G Monetization, Service Automation, Corporate Resilience And Swift Response To COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it was named a leader by prominent global industry analyst firms in their latest reports and awards programs covering the industry's vendor landscape.

According to these reports, Amdocs' leadership spans products, platforms and professional services across domains essential to communications and media companies as they grow and transform their businesses to deliver seamless digital customer experiences while shaping connected society. Amdocs has also won an industry award for managing to successfully maintain "business as usual" during these challenging COVID-19 times and to support customer operations and deployments as connectivity became the backbone of society.

"We are delighted and encouraged by the recognition from leading industry analysts for enabling seamless digital experiences while finding opportunities to help our customers accelerate growth and optimize costs by automating technology and service operations," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. "As we look to the future, connectivity is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of our society, while the acceleration of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, edge and cloud promise to deliver a more exciting and inclusive world."

Amdocs sustains and grows market-share leadership in monetization and revenue management

Analysys Mason report recognizes Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 13th consecutive year with an estimated market share of 22 percent.

report recognizes Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 13th consecutive year with an estimated market share of 22 percent. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amdocs as the company of the year for CSP Monetization Services in Latin America.

recognizes Amdocs as the company of the year for CSP Monetization Services in Latin America. Openet, an Amdocs company, won Frost & Sullivan 's Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2020.

Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2020. GlobalData ranks Amdocs as a global leader in revenue management.

ranks Amdocs as a global leader in revenue management. Omdia ranks Amdocs as the global leader in the overall BSS market, with an estimated market share of 37 percent.

A leader in service and network automation

Anal y sys Mason report ranks Amdocs as the global leader in service design and orchestration product revenue for the third year in a row, with an estimated market share of 13 percent.

report ranks Amdocs as the global leader in service design and orchestration product revenue for the third year in a row, with an estimated market share of 13 percent. Leading satellite provider SES and Amdocs won two Capacity Media Global Carrier awards for Satellite Project of the Year and also Best SDN/NFV Deployment award for the industry's first commercial implementation of an ONAP-powered solution - Amdocs' NFV SD-WAN Package, powered by the Amdocs Service & Network Automation platform (NEO) - on a public cloud (Microsoft Azure) for orchestrating SD-WAN and security services.

Global Carrier awards for Satellite Project of the Year and also Best SDN/NFV Deployment award for the industry's first commercial implementation of an ONAP-powered solution - Amdocs' NFV SD-WAN Package, powered by the Amdocs Service & Network Automation platform (NEO) - on a public cloud (Microsoft Azure) for orchestrating SD-WAN and security services. Sky Italy and Amdocs won Informa's Global Telecom award in the Fixed Network Evolution category for Sky Italy's Wi-Fi service and Ultra Network, powered by Amdocs Open Cloud Networks OSS.

Driving force for service provider digital and cloud transformation

A GlobalData report recognizes Amdocs as a leader in Digital Transformation Platforms. In a separate GlobalData report, Amdocs is also recognized as a leader for vision/strategy in Telcom Software and Services.

report recognizes Amdocs as a leader in Digital Transformation Platforms. In a separate GlobalData report, Amdocs is also recognized as a leader for vision/strategy in Telcom Software and Services. Amdocs won Light Reading's Leading Lights award for Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor, with particular praise to Amdocs for significantly broadening its connection to the cloud by moving its portfolio to a cloud-native, microservices-based architecture, introducing strategic cloud partnerships (AWS, Google, Microsoft) and a complete set of cloud practices.

award for Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor, with particular praise to Amdocs for significantly broadening its connection to the cloud by moving its portfolio to a cloud-native, microservices-based architecture, introducing strategic cloud partnerships (AWS, Google, Microsoft) and a complete set of cloud practices. Omdia ranks Amdocs as the global leader in Telecoms IT Applications Services in its annual Telecoms Vendor Services Market Share report.

Industry-leading innovator and business accelerator for 5G, IoT and M edia

Analysys Mason's Video & Identify Platforms report ranks Amdocs Media as #2 in video management and delivery of professional services revenue, with an estimated market share of 8 percent.

Video & Identify Platforms report ranks Amdocs Media as #2 in video management and delivery of professional services revenue, with an estimated market share of 8 percent. Amdocs won two of Capacity Media's Global Carrier Awards. The first for the Best COVID-19 Initiative in recognition of its seamless shift to remote support of customer operations and deployments with high security and for reinventing its CSR efforts worldwide to successfully address the challenges of COVID-19. In addition, Amdocs received the Best IoT Initiative Award for its industry leading Amdocs eSIM Cloud: "Amdocs has skyrocketed to the top of our judges rankings for its very impressive eSIM milestones."

Global Carrier Awards. The first for the Best COVID-19 Initiative in recognition of its seamless shift to remote support of customer operations and deployments with high security and for reinventing its CSR efforts worldwide to successfully address the challenges of COVID-19. In addition, Amdocs received the Best IoT Initiative Award for its industry leading Amdocs eSIM Cloud: "Amdocs has skyrocketed to the top of our judges rankings for its very impressive eSIM milestones." Amdocs also won Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Leadership Award for consistently demonstrating high operational efficiency to service providers, especially amid challenging circumstances such as COVID-19.

Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Leadership Award for consistently demonstrating high operational efficiency to service providers, especially amid challenging circumstances such as COVID-19. Amdocs Media's MarketONE won industry association IABM's BaM Award® in the Monetization category.

in the Monetization category. TM Forum recognized Amdocs with its prestigious Excellence Award in the Human Factor category for successfully transforming its culture to accelerate service providers' moves to the cloud by adopting DevSecOps methodologies and open-source technology in product development processes and leveraging AI in global support functions.

recognized Amdocs with its prestigious Excellence Award in the Human Factor category for successfully transforming its culture to accelerate service providers' moves to the cloud by adopting DevSecOps methodologies and open-source technology in product development processes and leveraging AI in global support functions. Amdocs won a 5G Technology Initiative award for its RevenueONE monetization solution at Total Telecom's Asia Communication Awards.

