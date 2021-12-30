Analysis Of The Future Of Spectroscopy Devices For Monitoring Patient Glucose To 2024: Signal Processing Improvements Continue To Be Critical
Spectroscopic Devices Glucose Measurement - What You Will Learn
- What are the noninvasive sensing and monitoring technologies that are being pursued, who are the players behind them, and what is their development status?
- What are the key noninvasive spectroscopic monitoring device design issues and evolving market factors?
- What is the global market potential for optical monitors today? What will it be in 2024?
- What will be the likely impact of the availability of commercial noninvasive sensing technology and devices on disease management markets?
- Who are the market participants in the noninvasive monitoring sector? What are their technologies, product development activities and business strategies?
- What will be the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on the commercial potential of spectroscopic device patient monitors?
Noninvasive monitors that can measure analyte levels accurately and reliably have the capability to improve disease control and patient wellbeing.
By integrating the sensing element, electronics, and a power source in a single package, noninvasive monitors are creating new options for caregivers and their patients.
Signal processing improvements - including improved signal-to-noise ratios and interference filtering - will continue to be critical to the commercialization prospects of noninvasive monitors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Glucose Sensing Market Overview
- Monitoring Glucose Levels
- Key Factors in Patient Compliance
- Market Drivers
- Industry Alignment and Competitive Landscape
- Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Design Factors
- Measuring Glucose in Interstitial Fluid
- Patient/User Interface
- Reliability
- Data Collection & Reporting
- Commercial Track NGM Technologies
- Spectroscopy
- Raman
- Infrared
- Reverse Iontophoresis
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- Near-term Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Device Analysis
- Optical Data Collection
- Direct Analyte Measurement
- Multimode Sensing
- Forecasts
- Important Private Research Programs
- Asia
- Soompo Japan Research Institute
- Toyama Medical And Pharmaceutical University ( Japan)
- North America
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ( USA)
- Europe
- Medical University of Graz ( Austria)
- Medical Research Foundation ( The Netherlands)
- Commercialization Factors
- Calibration Frequency
- Accuracy & Precision
- Sensitivity
- Sensor Technology & Signal Processing Advances
- Market Factors
- Regulations
- FDA
- EMEA
- Asia ( Japan)
- Clinical Trials
- Company Profiles
