Analysing Sepsis Management: Recent Advances In Sepsis Diagnosis: PCR, Immunoassays, Sequencing And Beyond

The research study discusses the understanding of sepsis, its epidemiology, sepsis diagnosis and unmet clinical need for rapid sepsis diagnosis, existing and developing diagnostic platforms for sepsis management including patents landscape, clinical studies, Regional analysis, companies and their sepsis diagnostic platforms.The clinical studies part covers major sepsis diagnosis clinical trials fromclinicaltrials.gov, their progress status, type of phase and industrial and non-industrial sponsors.The sepsis diagnosis platforms discussed in this research study include existing and developing sepsis diagnostic platforms such as procalcitonin immunoassays, lateral flow immunoassays, Heparin Binding Protein (HBP) immunoassays, Complement C5a based immunoassays; nucleic acid sequencing directly from body fluids and identification of pathogens and/or antimicrobial profiling through Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technology; Novel technologies like blood cleaning system, Cell Mechanics, FISH (Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization), Host-gene-expression-based approaches for sepsis diagnosis.A major part of the study talks about a variety of PCR and real-time PCR-based rapid diagnosis platforms for sepsis management. Some of these are direct sample-in/results-out and some platforms require few hours of blood incubation followed by sample-in/results-out.Additionally, this study discusses some of the instruments/analysers and handheld devices, Mass-spectroscopy based sepsis diagnosis, Machine Learning and predictive algorithm for sepsis diagnosis and combination approaches.Further, this study profiles major players in sepsis diagnosis from North America, Europe and some players from Asia.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary1.1 Research Scope: Sepsis Diagnosis1.2 Analysis Framework: Core Value1.3 Research Methodology: Five Steps Toward Success1.4 Key Findings of Technology Breakthrough Driving Sepsis Diagnosis 2. Technology Snapshot2.1 Research Scope: Current Status and Challenges of Sepsis Diagnosis2.2 Types of Sepsis Diagnosis Tests

3. Understanding Sepsis3.1 Fundamentals and Epidemiology of Sepsis3.2 Unmet Needs in Sepsis Management 4. Clinical Trials and Patent Landscape for Sepsis Diagnosis4.1 Outlook of Sepsis Diagnosis Clinical Trials4.2 Industry Sponsored Sepsis-Diagnostic Test Clinical Trials4.3 Non-industry Sponsored Sepsis-Diagnostic Test Clinical Trials in Europe4.4 Non-industry Sponsored Sepsis-Diagnostic Test Clinical Trials in the Americas, Asia and Rest of the World4.5 Scholarly Publications Including Patents for Sepsis 5. Rapid Diagnosis of Sepsis5.1 List of COMPANIES in Sepsis Diagnosis5.2 The US Is The Biggest Hub For Sepsis Diagnosis5.3 Procalcitonin-based Sepsis Diagnosis5.4 Procalcitonin and Combination-based Sepsis Diagnosis Technologies5.5 Sepsis Diagnosis Through Multiple Novel Immunoassays5.6 Sequencing-based Detection of Sepsis Causing Pathogens5.7 AI-Sequencing Platforms for Sepsis Causing Pathogen Detection5.8 Machine Learning AND Host gene expression-based Platforms for sepsis diagnosis5.9 Mass Spectroscopy-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms5.10 Novel Platforms for Sepsis Diagnosis5.11 Analyzers and Devices for Sepsis Diagnosis5.12 Europe: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms5.13 Americas: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms from big Companies5.14 Americas: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms from mid-sized Companies5.15 Americas: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms from small Companies5.16 Asia: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms5.17 Sepsis Diagnosis Tests under Development5.18 Sepsis Diagnosis Companies with Revenue 6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Selecting the Perfect Test for Specific Need6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Business Opportunities Beyond Diagnosis 7. Key Industry Influencers

