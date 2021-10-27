Analog Devices, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 at 7 a.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI's results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live on the internet on Analog Devices' Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com, or by telephone as follows:

Participant Dial-In (domestic & international): (833) 423-0297International Participant Passcode: 8334230297 *no passcode required for domestic dial-in

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and may be accessed for up to two weeks, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 5047545.

Both the press release and archived version of the webcast will be available at investor.analog.com.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) - Get Analog Devices, Inc. Report operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

