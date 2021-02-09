An Ouster lidar sensor on a Plus truck. (Photo: Business Wire)

Plus, a leading developer of automated truck technology, and Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced the signing of a strategic customer agreement for Ouster to provide its digital lidar sensor to outfit key elements of Plus's automated truck system.

Plus is the first automated trucking developer to start mass production of its automated driving system, beginning this year. The company is partnered with the largest shippers, carriers, and truck makers, including the world's largest heavy truck manufacturer, FAW, to deploy automated trucks powered by its automated driving system.

"Lidar is a critical sensing modality to include in our sensor suite in order to develop the safest automated trucks," said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus. "As we start to deploy our automated driving system commercially this year, we need a lidar partner with cutting-edge technology that is high performing, reliable, and of production quality that is immediately available at scale. Ouster delivers on all of those requirements."

Per the agreement, Ouster will supply a minimum of 2,000 digital lidar sensors to Plus in an initial rollout, and is prepared to aggressively increase its supply over the next five years, having already migrated the majority of its production volume to contract manufacturer Benchmark Electronics in Thailand. Additionally, Ouster will provide engineering support to enable Plus's automated driving system deployment across multiple continents.

"Plus is rapidly accelerating innovation in automated trucks and we are very excited to be able to meet their rigorous technology, reliability, and immediate volume production requirements to win this contract," said Angus Pacala, Co-Founder and CEO of Ouster. "We are focused on four industries where we believe digital lidar will be a technology lynchpin, and we see a huge opportunity in automated trucks that is driving significant demand for our sensors today and is growing exponentially in the near future."

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) - Get Report ("CLA") in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Plus

Plus is a world leader in self-driving truck technology. Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, the heart of Silicon Valley, the company was founded in 2016 by a group of serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans, each with over 20 years of experience in high tech and artificial intelligence. Plus specializes in providing full-stack self-driving technology to enable large scale autonomous commercial transport. Plus is currently working with some of the world's largest truck manufacturers, shippers, and top fleet operators to begin mass production of its automated driving system.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster's sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. Ouster has previously announced a merger agreement with CLA, a special purpose acquisition company, that would result in Ouster becoming a publicly listed company. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

