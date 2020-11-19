An Open Letter From Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi On Health Clubs Remaining Open

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Founder and CEO Bahram Akradi sent the following letter to active members in Minnesota on Nov. 18 regarding the possible reclosure of its business and current data on the lack of spread at health clubs. He also hosted a press conference in which he addressed media directly. Link to press conference: https://vimeo.com/480971462/58395ead1e

Dear Member:We have been made aware that the State of Minnesota is planning to announce the reclosure of all health clubs.

It's important to share with you several important facts:

Life Time has implemented among the most comprehensive cleaning, safety and air quality protocols that have been heralded by many as the best they have seen in any establishment.

Life Time has experienced 21.5 million member visits to its clubs across North America since May with 962 reported cases of COVID-19, equating to a rate of .00004. Additionally, we have conducted thorough contact tracing and have yet to identify a single case that originated in our clubs.

Here at the facts from the State of Minnesota:

237,000 total cases of COVID-19.

48 reported outbreaks across all gyms, studios and clubs in the State, resulting in a total of 747 cases and equating to an infection rate of 0.003.

3,150,250 swipes since June 10 with 352 positive confirmed cases, equating to an infection rate of 0.0001.

We intend to do all we can to remain open to serve you.

If you agree that maintaining access to Life Time is critical to your personal health and wellbeing, I invite you to send a very respectful, non-political message to Minnesota officials, expressing your desire to keep your clubs open, as follows:

Email Governor Walz at Gov.contact@state.mn.us or call 651-201-3400 Email State Commissioner, Tarek Tomes at tarek.tomes@state.mn.us Tweet Governor Walz @GovTimWalz

Finally:

In Minnesota alone, we have reemployed approximately 4,000 employees since reopening in June. The Governor's order will once again force us to furlough all of these employees immediately - at a time when there is no federal stimulus support to enhance the minimal amount of state-level unemployment compensation available to them.

members will be unable to continue their health and wellness programs during one of the most stressful times of their lives. In the spirit of partnership, Life Time has repeatedly offered to make its clubs available to states as research or testing sites, or to help in any other manner possible.

Your health and happiness are paramount to us at Life Time. Thank you for your partnership and for the privilege to serve you.

In health, Bahram AkradiFounder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time — Healthy Way of Life

