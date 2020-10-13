An interior rendering of the new Hyatt Regency JFK At Resorts World New York City (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report and Genting Americas announced today plans for a new hotel located at Resorts World Casino New York City (RWNYC). Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2021, and will be an eight-story 400-room four-star hotel with residential-inspired guestrooms and premium suites with energizing design and insightful in-room technology. The hotel will also include new restaurants, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces, retail options, and additional gaming areas. RWNYC is the only casino in New York City, offering over 6,000 slots and electronic table games to millions of guests annually.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Genting on this exciting new property and deliver on the Hyatt Regency brand promise of making travel free from stress and filled with success," said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. "This new hotel will be a testament to Hyatt's commitment to growing with intent in markets that matter most to our loyal members and global guests."

"Hyatt's global brand recognition will give Resorts World an even greater opportunity to tap into the travel and tourism market worldwide and showcase our unparalleled hospitality, gaming, dining and entertainment offerings," said Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. "We are proud to work with such an iconic brand as we move NY Forward, and we are excited that guests will soon be able to enjoy an integrated casino resort experience right here in Queens."

RWNYC features three unique levels of gaming, Times Square Casino, Fifth Avenue Casino and Central Park Casino, along with several high-limit rooms for Platinum and Black Card members. Conveniently located minutes away from JFK Airport, the hotel will be easily accessible by the A Train, Q37 bus, and LIRR to Jamaica Station with pick-up from a free casino shuttle.

The $400 million hotel and amenities investment has long been part of Genting's vision of bringing an integrated resort, popular in global destinations such as Las Vegas and Singapore, to New York City. The integrated resort will seamlessly feature a variety of non-gaming amenities to complement the most innovative gaming products and entertainment offerings, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes.

Beyond redefining the hotel experience for leisure guests, the new hotel will feature a high-touch experience for meetings and events, with 5,000 square feet of total function space and state-of-the-art meeting facilities all backed by a dedicated team offering meeting planners a seamless, confident service, for themselves and attendees .

Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York is estimated to create more than 500 jobs and provide additional revenue for New York State's Lottery Education Fund.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 200 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion - from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Resorts World Casino New York City

Resorts World Casino New York City (RWNYC) is the only casino in New York City, offering more than 8 million guests annually an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience while generating over $2.8 billion for the State's education system since opening in 2011. RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, operating destination resorts in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the Bahamas, the United States and all four oceans through its Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises brands. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 60,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the issuer of this release, are inherently uncertain. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. Neither the issuer of this release nor any other entity associated with it or its subject matter undertakes any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If one or more forward-looking statements is updated, no inference should be drawn that any additional updates will be made with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

