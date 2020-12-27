An Ecological, Open, Imparting And Preserving Tibet Welcomes You

LHASA, Tibet, China, Dec. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These days of Christmas are also the traditional festival of "Eight auspicious things gathering days" in Tibet of China.The people from Tibet of China wish everyone healthy, longevous, happy, honorable, lucky, wonderful, wealthy and successful. Please accept the faithfully greetings from Tibet of China, "May all the beauty of the world is linked tight to you."

This is an ecological Tibet. There are sacred mountains and lakes here, with Mount Qomolangma, Namcha Barwa and Gangrenboqi towering into the clouds, with Yamdrok Tso, Lake Manasarovar and Ramlazo crystal clear and green. Blue sky, green land, clear water and fresh air are the most resounding business cards in Tibet. There are ecological towns that the streets and alleys are brimming with birds, flowers and full of green here. "Protecting the blue sky, clear water and pure land" is their slogan. There are grasslands in vast expanse here, and flocks of Tibetan antelopes are galloping in the carpet of lush green grass in Qiangtang. Great progress has been made in the protection of rare species here.

This is an open Tibet. The Qinghai-Tibet railway has become the "heavenly road" across the plateau; the Lhasa-Nyingchi Expressway has been completed and opened to traffic; major airlines have been put into operation; trading ports have been opened one after another. So that the exchanges, contacts and transportations between Tibet and the mainland, Tibet and foreign countries have become faster and smoother. Tibet welcomes guests and friends from all directions;it welcomes and treats foreign guests warmly to do business, travel and pilgrimage here. Under the background of The Belt and Road Initiative, a new pattern of opening up further will be started.

This is an imparting and preserving Tibet. Tibetan culture is rich in content and distinctive in characteristics. The study and use of Tibetan language in various forms has been popularized and developed; the belief in Tibetan Buddhism has been fully guaranteed; religious cultural relics and architectural monuments have been effectively protected; traditional crafts such as Buddha statue casting, Thangka making, scriptures engraving and printing have been able to inherit and innovate; Tibetan medicine and Tibetan opera have been included in the intangible cultural heritage list; the rap epic " King Gesar" and stage play "Princess Wencheng" have made the Tibetan traditional culture flourished again.

If someone wears colored glasses to inspect her, the beautiful colors of ecological Tibet will become cloudy; If someone attacks her with vicious language, the free atmosphere of open Tibet can not tolerate this arrogance and prejudice; If someone looks at her with an old-fashioned eye, the pace of imparting and preserving Tibetan cultural classics will only stand still.

Experience is the mother of wisdom. If you want to know what Tibet is like, please visit Tibet on the spot. Welcome to the ecological, open, imparting and preserving Tibet! This is Tibet of China, and this is a great beautiful and wonderful world!

Yangchen

Kangri Tibetan Culture Research Center

