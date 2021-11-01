An AirTag Case For Any Situation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple AirTags have already been used in various situations to solve specific problems surrounding loss and theft.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple AirTags have already been used in various situations to solve specific problems surrounding loss and theft. Whether you lose your remote control often or want of keep track of something - elago has the ideal range of AirTag products to be used for any situation!

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

W5 AirTag CaseW5 series products mimic the design of a classic handheld console to bring back some serious nostalgia - the AirTag case is no different. With the included carabiner, attach this case with AirTags installed to keep track of your keys, backpack, purse, laptop bag, etc.

W7 AirTag CaseThe W7 is another one of elago's retro line that mixes the old and the new. Modelled after a classic music player, the W7 comes with a metal carabiner to be attached and hung to many different personal items to be kept track of.

R5 2 nd Generation Siri Remote Caseelago's remote cases for the original Siri Remote were the most sold of any cases online. The new line of cases for the 2 nd generation Siri Remote took all of the same design aspects and quality materials to create a new and improved line. The R5 utilizes all of the same qualities of the R series cases, but includes a slot to install an AirTag. Never lose your remote again!

SnapShot Case for AirPods ProThe SnapShot Case turns your AirPods Pro charging case into a cool looking camera! The AirTag is installed at the lens of the faux camera to complete the look. Protect your AirPods Pro from loss and theft.

AirTag Silicone PadThe Silicone Pad is designed to let you stick an AirTag on any flat surface. Once an AirTag is installed, simply remove the sticker cover and attach it to laptop, skateboard, bike's seat, bike's water cage, etc. Prevent the theft of your most cherished items.

AirTag Basic CaseThe Basic Case is exactly as it sounds. If you like designs to be simple, clean, and effective, this is the product for you.Metal carabiner is included to allow you to hang or attach it to keys, purses, bags, backpacks, etc.

elago's AirTag cases are available on elago.com and Amazon. Stay tuned for more of their popular designs and colors coming soon!

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Available on:

elago.com (U.S. and International shipping): W5 AirTag Case - https://bit.ly/3Eq2oYC W7 AirTag Case - https://bit.ly/3nFriwl R5 2 nd Gen Siri Remote Case - https://bit.ly/3Gvcp8G SnapShot Case for AirPods Pro - https://bit.ly/3vSm6Jv AirTag Silicone Pad - https://bit.ly/3bhC9qN AirTag Basic Case - https://bit.ly/3jLgDPR

Amazon (U.S. shipping): W5 AirTag Case - https://amzn.to/3EuXd9P W7 AirTag Case - https://amzn.to/3CEmnCt R5 2 nd Gen Siri Remote Case - https://amzn.to/3pOWtbo SnapShot Case for AirPods Pro - https://amzn.to/3biBJ39 AirTag Silicone Pad - https://amzn.to/3GwfVzB AirTag Basic Case - https://amzn.to/3vSCuts

