Amyris Responds To LAVVAN's Filing Of Lawsuit On September 10, 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, responds to LAVVAN, Inc.'s (LAVVAN) press release related to its commencement of a lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. (Amyris) for patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Amyris and LAVVAN entered into a Research, Collaboration and License Agreement ("RCL Agreement") in March 2019 valued at $300 million in milestone payments to be made by LAVVAN to Amyris along with a royalty arrangement based on LAVVAN's commercial sales of designated biosynthetic cannabinoids. LAVVAN made a single payment of $10 million in 2019 for delivery of the first technical milestone.

Amyris wishes to clarify the following points:

Continued to deploy R&D resources to LAVVAN program: Amyris has been deploying its R&D resources in accordance with the RCL Agreement since the start of the collaboration program with LAVVAN and has continued to work toward the collaboration deliverables through 2020. The excluded market: The RCL Agreement permits Amyris to conduct its development and commercialization efforts with regards to cannabinoids in the excluded market as defined under the RCL Agreement. Amyris will continue to exercise its rights to bring unique biosynthetic solutions to market within the boundaries of the RCL Agreement. Amyris will make the RCL Agreement, as amended, publicly available on a Form 8-K today. 2020 revenue expectation not impacted: Amyris de-risked its 2020 sales revenue expectation by significantly reducing collaboration revenue anticipated from the RCL Agreement. Accordingly, Amyris does not expect a negative revenue impact for the balance of the year caused by the RCL Agreement.

"At Amyris, we have built the leading synthetic biology platform and have achieved successful commercialization of eight of our ten scaled-up fermentation molecules through strategic collaborations and partnerships with some of the world's leading companies," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the years, we have achieved in excess of $650 million in proceeds from these partnerships. Amyris is disappointed that LAVVAN has chosen the public domain to articulate its position. Amyris has not breached the RCL Agreement with LAVVAN and we will continue to operate in accordance with its terms. We will pursue our legal rights to the fullest extent possible, including a vigorous defense against any assertions made by LAVVAN."

