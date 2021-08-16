Amyris Launches Next Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced today that it will be hosting an encore to its first three-part virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology".

The first three webinars in Amyris' investor series focused on the power of Amyris' proprietary Lab-to-Market TM biotechnology platform, its clean beauty consumer brands, and its ingredients pipeline. The goal is to continue to engage and educate current and prospective investors about Amyris' busines model and the power of its platform.

Amyris will host its fourth webinar titled Lab-to-Market, Delivering Disruptive Health and Beauty Products on Tuesday September 28, 2021 at 1:00pm ET ( 10:00 am PT). The session will include a presentation regarding Amyris' differentiated cannabigerol ("CBG") ingredient and its product formulation that clears the skin and reduces bone inflammation and other body pains for topical application, followed by a live Q&A. Webcast details will be published closer to the date of the webinar.

Amyris plans to hold a fifth and sixth session in the series focused on its advantaged portfolio before the end of 2021.

"We have received very positive feedback on our virtual investor mini-series and have decided to continue with this successful format to inform and educate our stakeholders," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are executing very well on our Lab-to-Market capability to create, manufacture and sell differentiated ingredients and disruptive consumer products which are at the core of our winning business model. We are experiencing strong demand for our ingredients and are accelerating growth with our consumer brands in the third quarter. We are launching three new brands this month for which we are already experiencing very strong retail interest. We expect a strong second half from the combination of these new brands and accelerated growth from our existing ingredients portfolio and consumer brands."

About AmyrisAmyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as Amyris' expectations regarding demand for its ingredients, third quarter consumer growth, timing and prospects regarding the launch of three new brands, and strong financial performance in the second half of the year resulting from new brands and accelerated growth of its existing products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

