Amynta's BTIS Earns Top Honors By Insurance Business America

ROCKLIN, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announced Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), its managing general agency focused on serving small businesses with end to end insurance solutions, has been awarded both the Five-Star MGA and All-Star MGA designations by Insurance Business America (IBA) for 2021.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized with these awards. This is the fourth Five-Star MGA award and the second All-Star MGA award for BTIS," said Paul & Jeff Hohlbein, Co-Presidents of BTIS. "We are truly humbled by the accolades and greatly appreciate the feedback from our agency partners. We strive to excel in these areas daily."

BTIS achieved Five-Star MGA and All-Star MGA status after receiving high ratings from retail producers in each of the ten categories below. This designation recognizes the exceptional services of a select group of wholesaler brokers and MGA partners. To learn more, view the full article here.

Overall responsiveness

Technical expertise and product knowledge

Pricing

Ability to place niche or emerging risks

Range of products

Reputation

Marketing support

Compensation

Technology/automation

Geographical reach

