Amynta Group Acquires A Workers Compensation Book From Houston International Insurance Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, has acquired a workers compensation book of business from Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG). This acquisition broadens Amynta's workers compensation practice and geographic presence in the southwest.

As part of the transaction, Amynta has partnered with Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company to provide underwriting capacity for the business. The business will be conducted through Southwest Risk Agency Services, Amynta's specialty lines insurance broker and binding authority underwriting facility built to serve the needs of independent agents for medium to small commercial accounts. Sharen Perkins, VP Specialty Workers Compensation Division at HIIG, will lead the transition of the business and join Southwest Risk Agency Services.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Clear Spring as we grow our workers compensation business. This is an innovative addition to our product portfolio as we expand Southwest Risk Agency Services offerings for our independent agents," said Parker Rush, Managing Director at Amynta Group.

"We are excited to partner with Amynta on this business and look forward to building upon our strategic relationship with Amynta in the future," said Mike Camilleri, CEO of Clear Spring Insurance.

About Amynta Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

About Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company is a subsidiary of Delaware Life Insurance Company, rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best and part of US-based insurance holding company Group1001. Together with these organizations, Clear Spring has yielded an innovative technology platform that provides smarter risk management solutions for property and casualty insurance brokers. Dedicated to making insurance more useful, intuitive and accessible for everyone. Clear Spring currently offers coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about Clear Spring, please visit clearspringinsurance.com.

