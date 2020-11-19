Amy Ko Joins Fiduciary Trust International As Senior Relationship Manager & Managing Director Serving Clients In Northern California

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, continues to expand its presence in Northern California, announcing that Amy Ko has started her new role as senior relationship manager and managing...

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, continues to expand its presence in Northern California, announcing that Amy Ko has started her new role as senior relationship manager and managing director based in the firm's San Mateo office.

"Amy's experience working with Silicon Valley clients to meet their wealth management goals will help us strengthen our long-term client relationships and strengthen our offering as we continue our growth in this region—and throughout the country," said Gene Todd, executive vice president at Fiduciary Trust International, who is also based in San Mateo. "We look forward to working with Amy to bring our holistic, multi-generational investment and wealth management offering to more clients across Northern California."

Ms. Ko reports to Mr. Todd and joins Fiduciary Trust International from the Silicon Valley Bank Private & Wealth Advisory Group in San Francisco, where she was a managing director and relationship manager. During her tenure, she served as an advisor to families, and was the primary point of contact for all personal financial relationships with healthcare, software enterprise, and fintech investors and entrepreneurs in Northern California. Ms. Ko was previously a senior vice president and private client advisor at U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Wealth Management in San Francisco, where she was responsible for new client acquisition and business development activities.

Fiduciary Trust International has strong ties to Northern California. Its parent company, Franklin Templeton, has been offering investment solutions to clients from its Northern California headquarters since 1973, and has supported the region through many community initiatives. Late last year, Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA joined Fiduciary Trust International as a senior portfolio manager and managing director serving clients in the San Mateo office as well as the firm's new office in San Francisco. In June 2019, Fiduciary Trust announced that Christine Brown began her role as a San Mateo-based trust counsel and managing director providing fiduciary and wealth planning advice. That same month, Bryan D. Kirk, who joined Fiduciary Trust as a San Mateo-based trust counsel and managing director in June 2015, was named the firm's director of financial and estate planning.

"Amy is a strong addition to our Northern California team, bringing an impressive track record of customizing solutions to enable clients to grow and protect their wealth," said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. "With our growing footprint in the region, and the impressive professionals who have joined our team, we are very well-positioned to broaden the expertise we deliver to clients in Northern California."

Ms. Ko received her MBA, magna cum laude, from Northeastern University with a dual specialization in corporate renewal and marketing. She also graduated cum laude from the University of Massachusetts in Boston with a bachelor-of-science in general business management. Ms. Ko holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CFTA) designation, and serves as chair of the investment committee of the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $86 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2020. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005958/en/