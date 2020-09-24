Amy Banse, Executive Vice President of Comcast and Managing Director and Head of Funds for Comcast Ventures, transitions to Senior Advisor to Comcast. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast Corporation today announced that Amy Banse, Executive Vice President of Comcast and Managing Director and Head of Funds for Comcast Ventures, is retiring after nearly three decades at Comcast.

Comcast Corporation today announced that Amy Banse, Executive Vice President of Comcast and Managing Director and Head of Funds for Comcast Ventures, is retiring after nearly three decades at Comcast. She will remain with the company through the end of 2021, serving as a Senior Advisor to Comcast's Executive Leadership Team.

"I'm extremely grateful to Amy for the incredible work she has done on behalf of Comcast for so many years, from launching our cable network portfolio, to creating new opportunities for our company as we excelled through the digital age, and successfully leading our venture capital business," said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO, Comcast Corporation. "Most importantly though, I'd like to thank Amy for her terrific friendship and her strategic advice on so many initiatives beyond her core roles, which has been invaluable to me and to the growth of our company."

Comcast also announced that effective today Comcast Chief Financial Officer Mike Cavanagh will oversee Comcast Ventures. Michael Angelakis, Chairman and CEO of Atairos, will advise Mr. Cavanagh and Comcast Ventures on the organization's strategic and financial priorities during this transition period.

"Amy has been an outstanding leader of Comcast Ventures," said Mr. Cavanagh. "She and her team of top investors have built an impressive portfolio bringing significant value to Comcast through both strategic insights and financial returns. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Amy in her Senior Advisor role."

Ms. Banse began her career at Comcast in 1991 as an in-house attorney responsible for Comcast Cable's acquisition of programming and content. She quickly expanded her responsibilities to oversee the development of Comcast's cable network portfolio, including the company's investments in E! Entertainment Television and many of its regional sports networks. In 2005, Ms. Banse saw an opportunity for Comcast to reach consumers online and founded Comcast Interactive Media (CIM), overseeing multiple strategic acquisitions as well as the development and management of Comcast.net and Xfinity.com. In this role, she was key to Comcast's and the industry's launch of TV Everywhere, bringing content to consumers whenever and wherever they want.

For the past 10 years, Ms. Banse has led Comcast Ventures, expanding the team from Philadelphia to include offices in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles, growing the portfolio to over 100 companies, and realizing a number of notable exits. Under her leadership, the Comcast Ventures team has been regularly recognized as top investors, winning competitive deals with the fund's robust business development arm and its unique growth engine and accelerator. Comcast Ventures is consistently ranked as a top 10 corporate venture capital arm and Ms. Banse was recently recognized as #3 on the 2020 Global Corporate Venturing Powerlist 100.

Throughout her career at Comcast, Amy has recruited and mentored many individuals who have gone on to become leaders in the organization and has received numerous accolades for her vision. Amy will remain involved with Comcast Ventures as a Senior Advisor and will continue her work with the investment and startup communities. In addition, she serves as an independent director on the boards of Adobe Inc. and The Clorox Company and plans to focus on the areas she is most passionate about, including sustainability, gender equality and mentorship.

