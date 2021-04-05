Amwins Launches Employee Benefits General Agency And Administrator: Amwins Connect

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three general agencies specializing in Employee Benefits - LISI, BrokerNet USA and Amwins Group Benefits Small Business - are coming together to become a national General Agency, Amwins Connect Insurance Services, LLC. Collectively, the organizations have a shared mission to provide efficient solutions and deep-rooted expertise in fully insured medical and ancillary product lines.

Amwins Connect Insurance Services is committed to the success of its broker and carrier partners and offers its clients the following:

Access to solutions in multiple lines of business, including medical, life, vision and disability insurances across multiple carriers as well as one of the strongest P&C catalogs in the country.

A robust suite of services that makes it easier for employers to offer multi-carrier health plans to their workforces.

A technology suite to handle everything from quoting to proposals, onboarding, eligibility and more to make the operation seamless and efficient.

A distribution model that helps carriers access employer groups efficiently and effectively.

As a combined entity, Amwins Connect Insurance Services will provide its comprehensive medical and ancillary group health insurance products and service across eight states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington D.C. with more to come.

"The future of the industry is here. Modern, digital insurance agencies have a broad reach and require a reliable national support structure," said Becky Patel, CEO of Amwins Connect. "As Amwins Connect, we will continue to provide the trusted service our brokers expect. In addition, we will empower them to deliver benefits in new regions accelerating their growth. As always, we're committed to our partners success, and we're part of the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States."

Additionally, Amwins is rebranding Group Benefits Services, its Maryland based TPA, to Amwins Connect Administrators effective April 1.

"As a national organization, the Amwins Connect mission is simple - to seamlessly connect every point of the benefits journey for brokers, carriers and their clients through continued innovation and extraordinary service from passionate people," said Adam Mathis, President of Amwins Connect.

About Amwins

Amwins Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 125 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $24 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com .

