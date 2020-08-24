Amwell Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell ®, a national telehealth leader, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Amwell has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AMWL."

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS, Credit Suisse, Cowen and Berenberg are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained for free from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); or Piper Sandler & Co. Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AmwellAmwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives.

American Well and Amwell are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Holly Spring 781-888-8219 / holly.spring@amwell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amwell-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301117361.html

SOURCE Amwell