Amundi Pioneer To Host Conference Calls For Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Amundi Pioneer today announced the dates and times for conference calls for financial advisors and investors regarding its Pioneer closed-end funds.

Amundi Pioneer today announced the dates and times for conference calls for financial advisors and investors regarding its Pioneer closed-end funds. The purpose of these calls is to discuss the performance of the funds year-to-date and their current positioning. The calls will include a question-and-answer session with the portfolio managers.

The conference call schedule is as follows:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) - Get Report and Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) - Get Report.The call will be held on Friday, September 25 th, 2020 at 12:00 noon ET and can be accessed by calling 800-309-1256. Conference ID # 197692

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMER: HNW).The call will be held on Tuesday, September 29 th, 2020 at 12:00 noon ET and can be accessed by calling 800-309-1256. Conference ID # 328488

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) - Get Report.The call will be held on Tuesday, September 29 th, 2020 at 1:00PM ET and can be accessed by calling 800-309-1256. Conference ID # 320743

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) - Get Report.The call will be held on Wednesday, September 30 th, 2020 at 10:00AM ET and can be accessed by calling 800-309-1256. Conference ID # 859992

About Amundi Pioneer Asset Management

Amundi Pioneer is the U.S. business of Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi's six main global investment hubs and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Our long history of proprietary research, robust risk management, disciplined investment processes, and strong client relationships has made Amundi Pioneer an investment advisor of choice among leading institutional and individual investors worldwide. Amundi Pioneer had approximately $85 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.

[1] Source IPE "Top 500 asset managers" published in June 2020 and based on AUM as of end December 2019.

Visit amundipioneer.com/us for more information.

Follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/amundi-pioneer and https://twitter.com/amundipioneer.

Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc., Member SIPC©2020 Amundi Pioneer Asset Management

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005709/en/