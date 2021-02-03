AMTD Empowers HKFTW For The 3rd Year, Mr. Calvin Choi Shared His Visions

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 2nd to 6th, Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020, co-organized by InvestHK, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"), the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and the Insurance Authority ("IA"), had toke...

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 2nd to 6th, Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020, co-organized by InvestHK, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"), the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and the Insurance Authority ("IA"), had toke place online for the first time. AMTD Group continuously supports the global FinTech event as the sole strategic partner for the 3rd consecutive year.

Themed "Humanising FinTech", the week-long event focused on future FinTech trends, growth opportunities in the finance sector, and the resilience and development of the Hong Kong and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It drew more than 25,000 participants, including FinTech entrepreneurs, investors, regulators and visionaries from over 70 economies, along with over 200 exhibitors and over 3,000 business meetings.

Mr. Calvin Choi, Chairman and President of AMTD Group, together with other 300+ world renowned speakers from more than 35 economies joined to share their visions and insights, including Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR Government; Mr. Yi Gang, the Governor of the People's Bank of China; Mr. Ray Dalio, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates; Mr. Martin Lau, Executive Director and President of Tencent; Ms. Jessica Tan, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Ping An Group.

AMTD has been the sole strategic partner of Hong Kong FinTech Week for three consecutive years. As a pioneer and leader in Hong Kong FinTech area, AMTD always upholds the spirit of openness and its commitment to enabling and empowering the global FinTech community, especially over the pandemic. During the event, AMTD will host various visionary and strategic roundtables on FinTech developments in Asia.

Partnering with Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD is dedicated to further increasing momentum of cross border collaboration and strengthening sustainability of the global FinTech community and ecosystem.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtd-empowers-hkftw-for-the-3rd-year-mr-calvin-choi-shared-his-visions-301220833.html

SOURCE AMTD