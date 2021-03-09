Amsted Digital Solutions Acquires GeoMetrix Rail Logistics

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Digital Solutions (ADS), a global leader in ruggedized onboard GPS telematics solutions with a focus on freight rail, has acquired the assets of Calgary-based railcar fleet management software...

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Digital Solutions (ADS), a global leader in ruggedized onboard GPS telematics solutions with a focus on freight rail, has acquired the assets of Calgary-based railcar fleet management software company GeoMetrix Rail Logistics, Inc. (GeoMetrix), as the first milestone toward expanding its digital footprint.

"Our vision is to create a seamless and single platform experience for our customers. We are excited about the addition of the well-respected GeoMetrix team and the software solution they provide. GeoMetrix is a strong part of our vision and together we will shape the next evolution of fleet management leveraging AI technology and ADS's Machine Learning Team," said Brad Myers, Chief Operations Officer at Amsted Digital Solutions.

"Amsted Rail, the company behind Amsted Digital Solutions, has a reputation for quality, reliability and performance, and we believe their commitment to being global leaders aligns with our commitment to our customers," said Jason Benedict, former President of GeoMetrix and now Vice President - Digital Sales for Amsted Digital Solutions.

ADS has developed a proprietary IoT stack on the Microsoft Azure cloud-platform to gain scale, reliability and efficiency while delivering new software applications and features to customers. This powerful combination improves speed in the performance of the ADS platform over competing solutions, and with its integrated machine learning capability, "development to deployment" will take weeks not months, unlike some competitors in the space.

"Technology changes rapidly, and those companies that create an efficient and streamlined structure to harness digital technologies will be the leaders in delivering real value quickly to their customers. That is what we will do together," said Jim Benedict, Founder of GeoMetrix and now a member of the Ideation Team at Amsted Digital Solutions.

The GeoMetrix software solution includes many features such as bills of lading creation, track-and-trace capability, waybill reporting, rail yard management, ERP integrations, mechanical planning and analysis tools, lease management and many more.

Customers can enhance their experience by leveraging ADS's onboard GPS technology. Out-of-the-box features include geofence alerting such as dwell in transit, arrival and departure, high impact detection and out-of-route, to name a few.

In 2021, ADS will release the first-of-its-kind Dynamic ETA capability, which leverages machine learning and has the option to be enhanced with the use of the ADS onboard GPS technology. In addition, ADS is launching the first-ever Load Status feature that doesn't require the use of a secondary sensor to determine whether a railcar is empty or loaded, lowering the total adoption cost of the ADS onboard solution.

Look for the next innovation from Amsted Digital Solutions to be released in early 2022, BogieIQ™.

About GeoMetrix Rail Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1984 in Calgary, Alberta, GeoMetrix delivers a highly flexible and intuitive fleet management software solution. The GeoMetrix leading software is a comprehensive online rail logistics management system for anyone who relies on rail transportation for their business.

About Amsted Digital Solutions

An end-to-end, IoT solutions company, Amsted Digital Solutions provides powerful software solutions enhanced by onboard GPS devices to deliver greater supply chain visibility across a customer's freight rail fleet. ADS is proud to be a part of Amsted Rail, the world's leading OEM of freight railcar bogie systems and end-of-car energy management systems. ADS benefits from Amsted Rail's century of freight rail knowledge and experience, combined with access to its research and test facilities across the globe.

