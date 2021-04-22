AMS Onsite Rebrands To AMS Infection Prevention Partners, Expands Services To Help Government, Businesses Re-open Offices And Operations

Leveraging its extensive clinical experience in long-term care, leading infection prevention practice introduces solutions for government and industry to help businesses safely re-open and stay open

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSOnsite , the nation's leading infection prevention and control (IPC) practice for the long-term care community, has re-launched as AMS Infection Prevention Partners (AMSIPP). AMS Infection Prevention Partners now offers infection prevention solutions for government agencies and private businesses across a variety of industries so offices and operations can safely re-open and stay open.

Now that COVID-19 vaccine deployments are underway across the country and millions of Americans have been inoculated, more and more businesses hope to return to the office, but safety remains a top priority for businesses looking to open their doors again. Implementing infection prevention and control measures can help business owners and government agencies protect employees, consultants, customers, contractors, maintenance teams and more.

"We know everyone is eager to return to the office, but it's critical that we do so as safely as possible, and that begins with sound infection prevention measures," said G. Ellsworth Harris, co-founder and CEO of AMS Infection Prevention Partners. "Since long before the pandemic, we have been singularly focused on preventing infection outbreaks in long-term care facilities. We hope we can help other businesses and industries leverage our expertise to keep their employees and customers safe."

AMS Infection Prevention Partners has partnered with SameDay Health , AssuredBio and SafetyNet to complement its offerings to help businesses safely re-open.

The new suite of comprehensive infection prevention and control solutions includes the following services:

Conduct onsite infectious disease testing (COVID-19, influenza, RSV) at various intervals with results returned as quickly as 15 minutes.

Review and audit infection control plans and practices, deploying a certified infection preventionist to customer facilities and assisting with building re-entry protocols.

Develop infection prevention and control policies and procedures.

Make recommendations for environmental remediation efforts and products.

Test air quality.

Offer engineering recommendations for proper spacing, air-quality improvements and more.

Provide environmental products and systems to reduce surface contaminants.

Conduct onsite training, education, observation, testing, consulting and more.

Employees are eager to get back to the office, but are looking to their employers and their property managers to offer a safe and risk-free work space. AMS Infection Prevention Partners can help.

About AMS Infection Prevention Partners AMS Infection Prevention Partners (formerly AMS Onsite) is the leading infection prevention and control (IPC) practice serving America's long-term care facilities. AMS offers several IPC and infection surveillance programs, which feature on-site infection preventionists, analytics and infection risk assessment tools, PCR testing for all infectious diseases, and clinical recommendations on your antibiogram and antibiotic management program, all billable to Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance. The clinical practice recently leveraged its extensive knowledge and expertise in reducing infection in America's nursing homes by expanding to government and industry to help maintain safety and minimize the spread of infectious disease in the workplace. For infection prevention and control support, visit www.amsonsite.com or email info@amsonsite.com.

