Ampro Industries, Inc. Donates Over 6,300 Gallons Of Hand Sanitizer To Shelby County School System

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 4, 2021, in efforts to assist in a safe back-to-school transition, Ampro Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of hair, skin, and personal care products for the multicultural consumer, donated over 6,300 gallons of hand sanitizer manufactured by the company to the Shelby County School System's "Return Stronger" school drive.

Working to do their part to ensure kids, teachers, staff, and administrators are safe, each gallon Ampro donated represents one gallon of Ampro hand sanitizer that will be placed in each classroom in the Shelby County School District. The effort was coordinated by company president Jack Sammons in response to the district's reopening after closing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ampro is delighted to donate 4 truckloads of Ampro Hand Sanitizer to Shelby County Schools. Ampro products are made right here in Memphis at our factory in Frayser. We are honored to partner with Superintendent Joris Ray and all our teachers as we enthusiastically welcome our students back to their school classrooms." says President Jack Sammons.

At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Ampro switched from making America's fastest selling protein styling gels to making hand sanitizers to help support the community and essential workers. Following the school supply drive, Superintendent of Shelby County Schools Dr. Joris M. Ray tweeted, "Our partners in education showed up big today for our students at our #ReturnStronger supply drive. [Their] support empowers students all across our county."

One of Ampro Industries, Inc., core responsibilities is to their community. The Ampro team works to participate in the promotion of civic improvement, health, education and good government.

About Ampro Industries, Incorporated Based in Memphis, TN, Ampro Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of multicultural hair and personal care products that focus on the unique needs of its consumers. Ampro is committed to delivering reliable, top quality hair and skin care solutions for multigenerational families.

Ampro Industries, Inc. is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the hospital's mission of finding cures and saving children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Through this multi-year partnership, millions of loyal consumers of the Ampro Pro Styl® family of products are made aware of the work of St. Jude through an on-pack marketing campaign that utilizes the St. Jude logo.

Media Contact: Kenyona Thomas Marketing & Communications Coordinator kthomas@amprogel.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampro-industries-inc-donates-over-6-300-gallons-of-hand-sanitizer-to-shelby-county-school-system-301249742.html

SOURCE Ampro Industries Inc.